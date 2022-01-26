Finminity (FMT) Price Hits $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Finminity has a total market cap of $141,153.35 and approximately $605.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,412 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

