FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0984 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002351 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,105,127 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,050 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

