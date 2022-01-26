Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 2.2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.50. 37,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 52,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of C$161.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

