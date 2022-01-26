Fire Lotto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,512.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 945% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $711,645.97 and approximately $1,512.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00267655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006529 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.46 or 0.01128477 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.