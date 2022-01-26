First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.74. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 4,551 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

