First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

