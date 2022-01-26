First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Down 4.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $775.05 and last traded at $775.51. Approximately 2,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $810.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $842.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

