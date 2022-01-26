First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver Purchases 500 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Community by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

