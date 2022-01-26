First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.50% of First Horizon worth $134,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 79,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.