First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.19 and a 52 week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.20 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

