First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

TSE FN traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.96. 31,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

