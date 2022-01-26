First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.
TSE FN traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.96. 31,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
