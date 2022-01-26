First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Up 0.7%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13,899.00 and last traded at $13,899.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,800.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14,062.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13,854.36.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

