First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 42,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,287. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

