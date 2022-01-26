First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

