First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

