First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

