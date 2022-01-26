First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

