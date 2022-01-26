First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

