First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $74,876,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

