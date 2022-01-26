First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 7.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.27.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.11. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

