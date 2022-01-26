First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

FDVV opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84.

