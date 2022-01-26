First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,557 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

