First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,673 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.