First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $609.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.