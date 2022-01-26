First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.