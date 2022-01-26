First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

