First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

NYSE APH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

