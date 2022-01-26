First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,308 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.68 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

