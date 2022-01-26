First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,579 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

