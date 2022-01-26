First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,207 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

