First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,253 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.