First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.