First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

