First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.