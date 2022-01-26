First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.20%.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.