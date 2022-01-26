First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

