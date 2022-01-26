First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE SONY opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.