First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.