First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,366,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.