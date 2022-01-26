First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 190,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,707 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

