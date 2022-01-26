First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) PT Lowered to $10.00

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 84.82% from the company’s current price.

FSZ stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.