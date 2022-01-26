FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.09

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.09 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.44). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 103.30 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,701,713 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.27) to GBX 103 ($1.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £771.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.09.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

