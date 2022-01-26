Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 133,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.