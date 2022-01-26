Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

FBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.