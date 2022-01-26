Flamingo Trading Down 24.8% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.