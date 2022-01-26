flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Price Down 20.9%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) shares fell 20.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 157,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 714% from the average session volume of 19,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several research firms have commented on FNNTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

