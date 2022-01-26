Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

