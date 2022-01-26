Fluity One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a market cap of $191,018.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,579,051 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

