Flux Price Down 25.2% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $357.11 million and approximately $58.30 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00244003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00078895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00099643 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,042,230 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.