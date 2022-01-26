Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 5.2%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 54,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 41,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Get Focus Universal alerts:

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.